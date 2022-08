STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

A fire broke out on 225 Ohio Street in Steubenville Wednesday morning.

Steubenville Fire Department arrived on scene as heavy fire was coming through the roof pretty quickly.

Fire officials say the home was unoccupied, and is a total loss.

They say crews will be on scene for a while extinguishing the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

