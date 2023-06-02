STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

First Fridays are back in Steubenville on 4th Street.

Folks are stepping back in time to enjoy a “Ye Olde” First Friday for June.



On the main stage, performances by Faire May and the Traditional Dance Troupe were just a part of the fun being offered. A street market up and down the way had all sorts of handmade products and art up for grabs. At the Harmonium tent, there was even a LEGO castle building competition.



The Harmonium Project is behind the monthly block party and revitalization project.