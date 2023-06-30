STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Pottery, glass, and dented rocks.

To some they’re just a curiosity, but to Franciscan students every shard has a story, one that connects us to our long-ago ancestors.

For decades now archeology students have dug at this same site by the river—to make the distant past just a little bit clearer.

From arrowhead tools to Heinz bottles, they retrieve artifacts that span across the centuries, and in the more than 40 years they’ve been doing this, the ground still holds secrets to uncover.

“A piece of folded lead that could be associated with the operation of some of the firearms here, we have a wooden button.” Prof. Phil Fitzgibbons, Professor of Archeology and Anthropology, Franciscan University

The fort itself was built in 1786 to protect those who set out to map the Northwest Territory.

The land was chosen for its defense suitability, but eventually an entire town was built around it—as well as a state.

But the treasure it holds goes back even further than the 1780s.

“There could be materials from ten years before that that represent people across the Ohio River from Virginia and were living here until they were uprooted and told to, I guess, go back to Virginia.” Prof. Phil Fitzgibbons, Professor of Archeology and Anthropology, Franciscan University

When the students aren’t digging vertically and horizontally for artifacts, they’re panning the dirt up above, just to catch tiny bits hidden in the dirt.

This week has yielded animal teeth, ceramics, glazed pottery and more.

Each one a piece in the puzzle of discovering the other cultures who called this land home.

“When you look at other cultures, like a lot of the things that we think is objective, truth isn’t. And I’m not like a relativist here, but I don’t know, it’s kind of broadened my horizons.” Hope Sullivan, Franciscan Anthropology student

Whether visitors come from across the nation or across the river, the digs reveal our past as a gateway to the west—with the lives of those who walked through it buried just under the surface.