STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Fort Steuben Mall is under new ownership!

Last Friday, Fort Steuben Mall LLC. officially became the new owner.

The Owner says he wants to see the mall grow a lot more!

Mall Operations and Property Manager, Trey Jeter says the mall has already brought in new businesses, which is great for mall shoppers and the parking lot is being fixed!

He says it’s great to see the mall come back to life again.

“It makes me feel really proud. Excited to see the changes coming, the positive energy that’s going on, when we had a tenant meeting this morning and all the tenants are positive working together come up with some great ideas. We’re going to have to be events every first Saturday of each month, so a lot of good things happening.” Trey Jeter – Mall Operations and Property Manager

The owner will be in town next Friday and is encouraging community members to come talk to him or just to see what all the mall has to offer!

He will be available from 8am to 4pm.