STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Students from all 50 states and several countries are making Steubenville their education destination in 2023.

And it’s all thanks to one rapidly growing Catholic university on a hill.

From freshmen who are leaving home for the first time to seniors about to write their thesis, we spoke with a cross-section of the student body on move-in day.

But no matter how many more credits they needed—you could feel their joy of being part of both a school and a spiritual fellowship.

Brightly colored flowers greeted families driving into the main roundabout at Rosary Circle Thursday.

Dozens of returning students were there at every corner to wave and guide the new ones exactly to their new higher education home.

And with resident assistants cheering every time a new car pulled up to their dormitory—the first impressions couldn’t have been more comforting.

“Very friendly is the main thing. Yeah, that’s my first reaction. And warm and kind.” Elizabeth Cooper, Freshman studying education

“Families are here and families are excited and it’s like the beginning of something new and it’s like there’s a buzz that’s happening both like from the new students and the returning students who are here to help.” Grace Trueman, Resident Assistant, Junior

“Students are nervous. You have some parents dropping off number seven to college, some it’s their first one. So our role is to accompany them, to welcome them and help them understand they’re part of something bigger than themselves.” Dan Dentino, Vice President for Student Life

Students in Franciscan dorms often divide into households—a floor or section of the building bonded not just by education, but by faith.

Three of those households can be found in the brand new Solanus Casey men’s dormitory at the bottom of the hill—complete with a weight room and a late night cafeteria.