STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Between record enrollment and constant construction, Franciscan University is no longer just a school—it’s a global destination for many young Catholics.

And their ongoing capital campaign is set to keep that growth going.

On Wednesday faculty announced that they have now raised almost $100 million in two years.

They’ve set a new benchmark of $110 million for 2024, which will help create a footprint for the school in Washington, D.C.

The funds will also renovate and expand their chapel for daily mass—which is packed with students every day.

“Our problems here at Franciscan are good problems. If you go to noon mass and get there late, you won’t find a seat. It’s very difficult to find parking. I joke, but it’s true about the confessional lines being too long…So the construction of the new building will help alleviate that.” Bob Hickey, Vice President of Advancement, Franciscan University of Steubenville

The ‘Rebuild My Church’ campaign has already bankrolled a large increase in available scholarship funds.

A massive building is also taking shape in the center of campus—which Franciscan says will mix faith and reason.