STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A structure in Steubenville is responsible for placing the city on the National Historic Register.

And after 140 years, the Beatty Park bridge is getting closer to a much-needed restoration.

Fort Steuben Maintenance has been chosen by the city as a contractor for the project, which has a budget of $640,000.

According to Flora Verstraten-Merrin of the Friends of Beatty Park, they plan to disassemble the right side of the bridge and create a culvert, with the original 1884 stones still remaining.

It will be funded with a combination of a block grant and COVID money.