STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Upon the death of 95-year-old Pope Benedict Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery, Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville reflected on his local impact.

Bishop Monforton had the privilege of visiting with him in 2012 and recalls that he was “very cordial.”

“We have just lost a good and faithful shepherd who has gone to the Lord Jesus Christ, and we give thanks to God for his dedicated service,” said Bishop Monforton. “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gave us hope in a church throughout his care as chief shepherd.”

Bishop Monforton emphasized that Pope Benedict’s three publications ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ are necessary, spiritual and academic reads, and no serious theological library is complete without them.