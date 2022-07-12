STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The two companies have been serving people all over the Ohio Valley for a decade from their Wheeling office.

Now they’re just expanding their physical footprint.

IC Care provides nurses aides to help senior citizens maintain their independence at home.

IC Staffing Solutions provides temporary-to-permanent job placement for many area employers.

At a time when employees are badly needed, they feel this expansion will prove helpful.

“Whether you’re talking about IC Staffing Solutions or you’re talking about the folks at IC Care, we think that having a new office in Steubenville will really streamline the process,” said Tate Blanchard, IC business development director.

“They can stop in the office, fill out their applications, conduct their interviews there, with good sustainable employment through either one of our agencies.”

They’ve already been serving Jefferson, Hancock and Brooke counties for years.

The new Steubenville office is located at 500 Market Street.