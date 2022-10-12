STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Two separate investigations recently conducted by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illicit drugs and one arrest.

The Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence Wednesday on Madison Avenue in Steubenville.

Robert L. Simmons Jr., 28, was located at the residence and arrested without incident.

Pursuant to the warrant, detectives seized approximately 250 grams of suspected fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine, one firearm and approximately $14,000 in US currency.

Simmons is charged with multiple high-level felony counts for drug trafficking. Additional charges could be forthcoming, say authorities. Simmons is currently housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

The Steubenville Police and Steubenville K9 Unit assisted with the search.

In a separate investigation in Steubenville, drug task force detectives and members of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The suspects in this case have not yet been located.