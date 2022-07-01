STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — Officers from the Jefferson County Drug Task Force served two narcotics-related search warrants on the evening of June 30, 2022.

The first search warrant was served at 569 South Fourth Street, where approximately 20 grams of suspected fentanyl, 8 grams of crack cocaine, and 2 firearms along with US currency were seized.

Three individuals from the Chicago area along with one Steubenville resident are facing felony drug and weapons charges.

The second narcotics search warrant was served at 1426 Pennsylvania Avenue, where approximately 57 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1 firearm, and US currency were seized.

One female was arrested at the scene on a bench warrant.

Charges are pending against other individuals involved in the trafficking of narcotics.

Task Force officers believe that these suspected traffickers are partly responsible for the uptick in overdoses that have been occurring in the area over the last couple of weeks.

The investigations are ongoing and will continue to be pursued.

The Jefferson County Drug Task force was assisted by the Steubenville Police Department, The Jefferson County Special Response Team, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.