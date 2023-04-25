Diocese of Steubenville’s third bishop, Gilbert I. Sheldon died on April 24 at the age of 96.

Bishop Sheldon served as a bishop for 26 years, 16 as an auxiliary in Cleveland, and 10 as a diocesan bishop in Steubenville.

Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton said, “Bishop Sheldon personified a shepherd’s generosity and compassionate heart. His love for the people of God was evident in his travels throughout the diocese as he shared the good news of Jesus Christ. As his episcopal motto illustrated, he was strong in the faith.”

On April 2, 1992, he was installed as the bishop of the Diocese of Steubenville. During that time, he served on U.S. bishops’ committees for Latin America, Administration, National Advisory Council, Missions and Nominations, as well as a board member of the Pontifical College Josephinum, Columbus.

Bishop Sheldon has been awarded honorary degrees from Wheeling Jesuit University, Wheeling, West Virginia, and Franciscan University of Steubenville.

Funeral arrangements for Bishop Sheldon are being arranged.