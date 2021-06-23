Long-anticipated Greek Fest opens after a year off

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The 35th Annual Holy Trinity Greek Fest opened Wednesday.

It’s taking place inside—and outside—the church at 300 South 4th Street.

Organizers say they had to skip last year due to the pandemic so there’s been a lot of anticipation for this year’s event.

The streets around the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Steubenville are filled with the aroma of Greek food plus lots of things to do and buy.

Our famous gyros are outside and we anticipate selling 10,000 of those this week. Just a lot of great food, music all day and all night and wonderful vendors with great merchandise, clothing, art and jewelry. Anthony Mougianis, Parish Council President

The festival runs 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. through Friday.

Carryout meals are available and can be ordered in person, online at HolyTrinityGreekFest.com or by calling (740) 282-7770.