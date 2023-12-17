STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Some unique costumes, including masks, ball gowns, suits and even St. Nick were all on hand as the Steubenville Nutcracker Village hosted one massive celebration.

Their first ever Masquerade Ball took place Sunday night.

It’s a way of saying thank you to all of the volunteers and workers who helped make this year’s Nutcracker Village possible.

Nearly 100 people packed the ball room just above Leonardo’s Coffee Shop.

All decked out in elaborate costumes, guests took part in all types of ballroom dancing.

At the end of the night there was an award for best masks, and the king and queen of Christmas were also crowned.

“The Nutcrackers are from a ballet, the Nutcrackers are from a ballet. So it seems fitting to have a dance as part of the season’s events. We’ve been impressed with all of the masks that came out and the beautiful Christmas ball gowns and suits.” Therese Fedoryka, Event Planner, Steubenville Nutcracker Village

Now you can still enjoy all of the regular weekend events at the Nutcracker Village, including hay rides, Christmas at the Fort, the Story Walk and Nativity Scenes.

The nutcrackers will be on display until January 7th.