STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s been years since its projector was switched off, but a theater in Steubenville is still standing after decades of changes.

Now in the age of Netflix, a series of grants are slowly rehabilitating its stage.

The Grand Theater in Steubenville is from a time when movies were called pictures, sound wasn’t an option and a pipe organ came standard with the show.

And thanks to more than $2 million in recent grants, the names of Golden Age stars and starlets are about to return to its marquee.

The Appalachian Regional Commission, the National Park Service and the State of Ohio have all just made huge contributions to its restoration project.

Work has been ongoing for years as the millions in necessary funding has gradually arrived.

Volunteers say the new money will complete the plasterwork inside the theater, along with the ceiling, walls, an emergency exit and electrical and HVAC work.

The building still needs around $4.5 million more to be completely done, but when it is—the Art Deco-era splendor will be something to see.

“The theater, when it’s done, will operate a lot like the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling. Does, or the Ohio Theatre in Columbus or any number of other small historic theaters across the States. So we will be able to have musical events, small stage productions. You could have a wedding here, we have a ballroom.” Scott Dressel, President and Lead Volunteer, Grand Theater Restoration Project

Assuming the grant process goes smoothly, Steubenville will have a new hub for entertainment and recreation by 2026.