Woman found dead in Steubenville backyard identified

The name of the body found in Steubenville has been identified.
Police say, 31-year-old, Ariel Burkey, was found near Woodlawn Rd in the backyard of a residence in Steubenville, Ohio.
Steubenville Police say Burkey was homeless living in a tent with her boyfriend.
Police say they found Burkey with a cut above the right eye and the cause of death is unknown at this time.
Burkey’s boyfriend is currently being investigated by police.
Police say the call came in around 7:15 AM and the death is under investigation