Woman found dead in Steubenville backyard identified

The name of the body found in Steubenville has been identified.

Police say, 31-year-old, Ariel Burkey, was found near Woodlawn Rd in the backyard of a residence in Steubenville, Ohio.

Steubenville Police say Burkey was homeless living in a tent with her boyfriend.

Police say they found Burkey with a cut above the right eye and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Burkey’s boyfriend is currently being investigated by police.

Police say the call came in around 7:15 AM and the death is under investigation