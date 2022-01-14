Names of victims in father/son shooting in Steubenville identified

Steubenville

Steubenville police responded to gunshots being fired near 507 Ohio Street on Friday morning.

Police in Steubenville says Edward J McCormick Jr II, who’s in his 40’s, was found dead at the scene his father Edward J McCormick Jr was also shot and was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Steubenville Police say the shooter knocked on the door of the location and immediately shot the victims, Edward J McCormick Jr II was found right outside the inside door.

Police have not given any information on potential subjects at this time

