STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Do you know where the food you eat every day comes from?

It often makes a cross-continental journey to reach your plate—but a new Steubenville store wants to show us that it doesn’t have to.

4th Street is where you’ll find the Steubenville Grocery Box, a new store that takes pride in cutting out the produce middleman.

Offering bread, honey, vegetables, and more from local farmers, customers can order their offerings online during the week and pick them up packed and ready to go on Saturday.

“We just thought that there should be an easier way to bring everyone together and encourage other people to shop locally as well.” Greg Demary, Co-Owner, Steubenville Grocery Box

They said it was difficult to drive from farmers’ market to farmers’ market looking for one specific item.

That’s when they got the idea of linking up the producers with the consumers and giving downtown Steubenville its own grocery store at the same time.

“If the gas station is your primary source of food for the week, it’s probably not going to be for your health. It’s going to be overpriced and just a very limited selection.” Greg Demary, Co-Owner, Steubenville Grocery Box

To that end, they keep national brands on the shelf too, including staple ingredients like flour, pasta, bread crumbs, and vinegar.

It’s a community store in the truest sense: not just because of its downtown location, but because it’s where everyone harvests their own piece of the Ohio Valley’s food puzzle.

“If I can commit to offer potatoes and someone down the street or out in the country can commit to doing eggs and doing tomatoes and everything else, then you can actually get a little bit closer to a more resilient, self-sustaining food source.” Greg Demary, Co-Owner, Steubenville Grocery Box

If you’re ready to make your pantry a little more local, you can order from SteubenvilleGroceryBox.com Monday through Thursday and pick it up Saturday morning.

You’re also welcome to walk in and shop on Saturday from 9 until noon.