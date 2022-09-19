STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Steubenville Police has a new Chief!

Ken Anderson was sworn in in front of family and friend in Council Chambers Monday afternoon!

He is a 29 year veteran on the force and says he is so humbled and honored to take over this new role.

He thanked his wife, his mom, his family, friends, mentors, and everyone that helped him get to where he is today.

Chief Anderson says the department is full of hardworking officers who show up to do the job everyday and he says he’s grateful to be a part of it.

“It’s kind of surreal. I remember being sworn in here in July 19 93. So to be standing here is chief today in the same court room, with many of the same people, it’s very special.” Chief Ken Anderson – Steubenville Police Department

Chief Anderson says he’s relaxing and spending the evening with family tonight, but tomorrow the work begins!