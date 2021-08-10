No masks, vaccines are required at Steubenville Diocesan Schools

Permanent Deacon Paul D. Ward, director, diocesan Office of Christian Formation and Schools issued guidelines for Catholic schools for the start of the 2021-22 school year, in light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state of Ohio currently says it is illegal for schools to require vaccinations that have only been approved for emergency use, such as the COVID-19 vaccines; nor are there mandates in place requiring masks or facial coverings,” said Deacon Ward.

All 11 Catholic schools in the diocese will open this month for “traditional” face-to-face classroom instruction, Monday through Friday.

Deacon Ward added, “Parents who choose to send their children to diocesan Catholic schools, do so with the full knowledge and understanding that diocesan Catholic schools do not mandate the use of a facemask for students, teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19; nor shall unvaccinated students, teachers and staff be required to social distance by a different standard than for those vaccinated.”

Deacon Ward explained that in the event new state of Ohio Department of Health or the Center for Disease Control mandates come into place, the diocese will revise its guidelines.

For the complete Diocesan Directive for Catholic Schools, visit the diocesan website at www.diosteub.org.