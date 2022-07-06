STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)In the last few months, the nation has seen unspeakable tragedy with multiple shootings.

Uvalde in May where 19 children and 2 adults were killed.

This past weekend there were two shootings.

One in Illinois where 7 people were killed and in Philadelphia two police officers were shot during 4th of July celebrations.

We spoke to Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville who says the gun violence has to stop.

“We fellow Americans recognize that we need to have our elected officials to step up and enact laws, vote on laws that will respect the dignity of human life as well as of course respecting our right to bear arms. There is that medium that we can embrace so hopefully will be able to do just that.” BISHOP JEFFREY MONFORTON – DIOCESE OF STEUBENVILLE

Bishop Monforton says we cannot afford the attacks of the past few days and weeks to be the new normal.