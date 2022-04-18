Chief Capaldi gave a brief update on the Steubenville fire that hospitalized three people on Sunday.

The Chief said State Fire Marshall investigators have been on the scene working with fire inspectors and that nothing will be updated until they are finished.

The fire happened on 420 Orchard Street in Steubenville.

We had multiple people occupying the structure there’s probably 13 people in this structure we had three victims that we took out by ambulance and sent to the hospital so out of the 13 three of them went to the hospital and then the other ten were outside okay. Chief Carlo Capaldi, Steubenville Fire Department

Chief Capaldi says it took about an hour and half to put it out.