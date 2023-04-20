Police in Steubenville Ohio are looking for a missing man.

Police say they are looking for Richard W. Lytle.

Lytle is listed as 52 years old, 5’8, and 165 lbs. Police also say Lytle has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Lytle was last seen on April 15 wearing a green camouflage jacket and jeans. Regarding where he was last seen was not given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Steubenville Police Department at 740-282-5353.

