Opa! Greek Fest on again this summer in Steubenville

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – Are you ready for summer festivals again?

One of the first events to fill the streets of the Ohio Valley will be the Greek Fest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

In just a couple of weeks, the sights and sounds of the Mediterranean will in Steubenville for the 35th year.

Organizers say you can expect the same Greek food, bouzouki music and dancing that we all missed last year.

Today the church held a preview to thank the sponsors for their support and give a taste of some of the treats that will be available.

They say that after a year off, they’re expecting more demand for those gyros than ever before.

Because of the pandemic, I think that’s the biggest news, is that we anticipate such a tremendous crowd. Because everyone is so thrilled to get out and about and to some type of normalcy. Anthony Mougianis, Parish Council President of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

The festival runs from June 23rd through the 25th on South 4th Street—so come hungry and get ready to hear shouts of ‘opa.’