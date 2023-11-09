STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The owner of a Steubenville club that is now shut down was in court Thursday.

Club 106 in Steubenville

Club 106 Owner Derek Smith faced a judge at the Steubenville Municipal Court where he was found guilty of one non-specified misdemeanor involving alcohol.

Judge John J. Mascio sentenced Smith to the maximum fine of $500 plus court costs of $99. The court did not order criminal forfeiture of any personal property confiscated by law enforcement.

Club 106 has had a history of issues and has police reports detailing incidents over the past few years.

More recently, they were accused of selling alcohol illegally.



In the past, Smith claimed if it wasn’t for Club106, Steubenville would have more chaos.