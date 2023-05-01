STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Steubenville is known for holiday marvels like the Nutcracker Village, and now a new winter staple is going to be making its way in by the end of the summer.

A new holiday staple is making its way to Steubenville!⛸️@FranciscanU unveiled their plans to build a permanent ice skating rink at Franciscan Square coming this fall! After the success of the temporary rink in 2020, they are excited to bring it back for good!🧊@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/RyIVWemari — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 1, 2023

Franciscan University of Steubenville unveiled their plans for a permanent ice rink in Franciscan Square that will begin construction on May 15.

After the success of the temporary rink there in 2020, the university decided to build an ice rink that is double the size and will stay permanently to be open every November through February.

”We have the same contractor as the rink that’s in PPG Place Outdoor in Pittsburgh, so we’re very excited about that. We will have a Zamboni. The ice will be well-maintained, and we hope to have over 15,000 people visit Franciscan Square next winter.” Phil Rook – Director of Real Estate Development, Franciscan University of Steubenville

”When we discussed whether or not we wanted to have a permanent rink, I thought, yes, I mean, there are a few things that we do in a year in the community where the university and the high schools and the elementary schools all come together to make memories, to have a good time, to laugh together, to have a bite, to eat at one of the restaurants, so we thought this was a great opportunity.” Father Dave Pivonka – President, Franciscan University of Steubenville

Trinity Heath Systems and the Pugliese Foundation are sponsoring this project where the capital investment is over $1,000,000.

Franciscan Square began development in 2015, and they say the ice rink is not the last addition to this new draw for the Ohio Valley.