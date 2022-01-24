Rep. Johnson rides along with Steubenville Police

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson hitched a ride through Steubenville on Monday afternoon in a police cruiser.

It’s his third police ride along, but the first with the Steubenville Police Department.

Johnson said he’s in town to see what officers experience every day and he hopes other legislators do the same.

The Congressman said he’s introducing legislation that will require every member of Congress to go on rride alongs with law enforcement, so they too can see how important it is.

