JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Shops have been opening left and right at the Fort Steuben Mall!

Local Alchemy, Ziklag Furniture, TerryWrights, Holistic Cloud and Rockstarz have all opened their doors and are ready for shoppers!

Brookwood Capital bought the mall to revitalize it and fill the vacancies.

Amidst looking for someone to buy the property completely, those shops already moved in are blowing the public away with their continued grand openings.

It’s been a community and team effort to see them all re-purposed in the community involves it’s been an amazing thing. I like all the work every body is putting in, all the things that are going on here, definitely starting to see it pick back up here.” TREY JETER – FORT STEUBEN MALL OPERATIONS AND PROPERTY MANAGER

Community day is tomorrow from 11 to 3 at the mall!

There will be vendors, a bouncy house, entertainment, a car show and so much more.