JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A bit of spring rain couldn’t stop Steubenville from enjoying a Roaring 2020s Friday night.

First Fridays returned after a week delay on 4th Street, with some attendees taking their fashion back a century as well.



Jazz played at the stage and local vendors set up shop on the street to sell their homemade food and crafts.



The Harmonium Project is behind the monthly block party and revitalization project.



One change they made this year is to add more seating, with homemade benches they built in their new workshop.