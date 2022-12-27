The city of Steubenville issued an important message asking residents to conserve water.

Steubenville says this is due to the recent cold weather, and many weather related line breaks.

The city says all distribution tanks are at low levels, and the water plant is at near maximum capacity. The City asks all customers to conserve water to the greatest extent possible until further notice.

If there is a water break or leakage in neighboring houses or on city streets please call the water department as soon as possible at 740-283-6041