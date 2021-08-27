Steubenville business called a total loss after fire on University blvd

A Steubenville business has been called a total loss after it was engulfed in flames.

The name of the business is Phoenix Scrap Metal on University Boulevard.

Officials say the front facade has completely fallen

According to officials, the building was supplied with a diesel tank, an oil tank, and a propane tank.

Officials say the fire is now under control and they are putting out small fires at this time and it’s not safe to enter the building until all fires are out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stick with 7News for updates.