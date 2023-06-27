STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Steubenville is one of only nine cities nationwide that was awarded the Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant for $500,000 in December.

Six months into the process is all about envisioning the future of the North End community, organized around three topics:

People Housing Neighborhoods

”If we do a great job, we could open ourselves up to significantly more funding to implement the plan. So, what we really need to make it happen is to get all of the residents involved because this is really a bottom-up process. It’s not about any of us creating this plan. It’s about listening to the residents and then distilling their ideas down into action in the strategies that we know we can really make happen.” Adam Rosa – Principal, Collabo

The city held a family friendly event on North 6th & Franklin with vendors, food, and activities – asking community members how they would like to see new housing at the Housing Authority properties and elsewhere in the community.

”Their opinions, what they want. It matters in the only way that we could get this done, to get this money to rebuild our whole community is for people to come out and say what they want to fill out. Surveys, get involved, your vote, your concerns matter.” Tiffany White – Choice Neighborhood Ambassador

”Filling out that survey made me feel good because it takes a community to build a community.” Leah Anderson – Steubenville Resident/Business Owner

There are two different surveys – one specific to Housing Authority residents, and one for the community as a whole.

They encourage all Steubenville residents to fill out their surveys online at www.steubenvillechoice.com to play a part in the future of the North End community.