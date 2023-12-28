STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — As the Nutcracker Village winds down for the year, Steubenville has new city council members to keep the success going into 2024.

Heather Hoover, Third Ward Councilwoman, Dave Albaugh, First Ward Councilman, Ted Gorman, Fifth Ward Councilman, and Joel Walker, Councilman-at-Large were all sworn in at the Municipal Building Thursday afternoon.

All four were elected in November, and this will be the first term for each except Hoover.

Walker says he has goals in mind for the city right off the bat.

“Try to move us in a positive direction. Figure out why the cities around us are growing and Steubenville is not growing as quickly as they are, try to figure out how to bring new business into the city, new infrastructure and everything else, try to build it up and make Steubenville a better place for our kids and grandkids.” Joel Walker, Steubenville Councilman-at-Large

The first meeting for the newly elected council will be January 9 at 7 p.m.