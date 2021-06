Countdown to the 4th of July

Steubenville detectives are trying to piece together what lead to a fatal shooting less than 24 hours ago.



Police got a call after 11 last night that shots were fired in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.



What they found was a 44 year old man laying in a yard with numerous gunshot wounds.



The victim’s name is Terald “Tink” Herring.



Detectives are trying to track down any leads

If you have any information on this fatal shooting , you are urged to call Steubenville Police at

740-282-5353.