JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Steubenville fire officials confirmed that three people were hospitalized as the result of a house fire on 420 Orchard Street in Steubenville Sunday morning.

The Steubenville Fire Chief confirmed 3 of the 13 people in the home were taken to the hospital.



Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi confirmed with 7NEWS that a call came in around 11:45 and when they arrived on scene heavy smoke and flames filled two stories of the building.

We had multiple people occupying the structure there’s probably 13 people in this structure we had three victims that we took out by ambulance and sent to the hospital so out of the 13 three of them went to the hospital and then the other ten were outside okay. Chief Carlo Capaldi, Steubenville Fire Department

The Steubenville Fire Department, Wintersville Volunteer Fire, and Weirton Fire Department responded to the fire.

Chief Capaldi says it took about an hour and half to put it out.

