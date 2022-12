STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The City of Steubenville Sanitation Department will be closed Monday,

January 2, 2023 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

No garbage collection will occur on Monday, January 2, 2023.



During the week of Monday, January 2, 2023 through Friday, January 6, 2023 garbage collection

will occur one day later than usual.