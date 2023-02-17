STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Steubenville Big Red held their 31st Annual Pathfinders Assembly Friday.

This event recognizes those who have contributed to the district, highlights trail blazers, and showcases student talent.

It also is the closing event of their Black History Month celebrations.

The speakers, presenters, and performers were made up of the senior class and Assistant Principal Aaron Newman says it’s something he looks forward to every year.