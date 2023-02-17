STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)
Steubenville Big Red held their 31st Annual Pathfinders Assembly Friday.
This event recognizes those who have contributed to the district, highlights trail blazers, and showcases student talent.
It also is the closing event of their Black History Month celebrations.
The speakers, presenters, and performers were made up of the senior class and Assistant Principal Aaron Newman says it’s something he looks forward to every year.
“Getting to interact with those that are receiving the Pathfinders Honor really it’s a special opportunity. And as much as I love the interaction with the adults, I have to say the students who really drive this program, celebrating their skills, talents, passions is really the highlight of the event for me.”Aaron Newman – Assistant Principal Steubenville High School