STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Activities are set for the First Annual Special Summer Bash for Individuals with Disabilities this weekend.

The event is being hosted by a collaboration between organizations including the School of Bright Promise Parent Council and Jefferson County Special Olympics and gives children with special needs and their families an opportunity to have some fun for the day.

Among the events are a petting zoo, talent show, and field day with hot dogs, cotton candy, and other refreshments, as well as resources for assistance.

Activities will be held at the Ministry Center for Crossroads Christian Church located at 200 Kragel Road in Richmond from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The petting zoo will run from 10 a.m. to noon while the talent show gets underway around 11 a.m.

Summertime treats are also on the menu.

Steven Forte, Special Olympics coordinator for Jefferson County, said he wanted to offer something to the community since regional games at Harding Stadium have come to an end.

Since then, he has worked with the parent council to offer a day full of festivities for the differently-abled and hopes it will become an annual event.

For more information, contact Forte at jeffersoncountysooh@gmail.com or go to the Special Summer Bash Facebook event page.