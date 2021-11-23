Steubenville “Lights Up the Night” to begin holiday festivities

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a magical time of year, and holiday spirit is continuing to spread throughout the Ohio Valley. This time’s its Steubenville’s turn to Light up the Night.

.

The holiday classic that turns an entire block into a magical experience for everyone was back on Tuesday night.

Santa and Mrs. Clause joined the crowd to light the tree just outside of Historic Fort Steuben with fireworks and a light show at the Courthouse. That part of the celebration was new this year.

The Steubenville Nutcracker Village is also now open to the public, with a few of the now famous displays residing at Fort Steuben Park.

On Fridays this year, holiday movies will be presented in the evening by Steubenville Parks and Recreation at the Milly’s Kids Zone. That’s also where families will find train rides on the weekends.

Christmas at the Fort, including the Advent Market and Nutcracker Village will run through January 8th.

If you’d like to learn more, visit oldfortsteuben.com or steubenvillenutcrackervillage.com.