Steubenville man allegedly impersonated an officer/AEP worker; Kidnapped a neighbor’s child

(WTRF) A Steubenville man has been indicted on five charges, in which, all are felonies.

Jason Lee Mencer is being charged with three counts of kidnapping, one count of abduction, and one count of impersonating a police officer.

Police told The Herold-Star that Mercer was in a dispute with his neighbor after Mencer was knocking down trees into the neighbor’s yard and the neighbor apparently asked Mercer to stop.

The neighbor said Mencer identified himself as a police officer and then he was at the scene on behalf of AEP.

Mencer allegedly left and came back and yelled furiously and took the neighbors boy.

Mencer then supposedly ran into the woods carrying his son but tripped, dropping the boy and then falling himself.

The father ran after Mencer and he told police that they fought each other on the ground.

Deputies also interviewed the toddler, who reportedly told them “the monster came after daddy” and said the monster had also touched him.