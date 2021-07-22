Steubenville man arrested for allegedly stealing from youth soccer club

A Steubenville man was arrested for allegedly breaking and entering and theft from a Youth Soccer Club.

Police say Curtis Shriver, age 40 from Steubenville, was arrested for stealing and breaking and entering into the Jefferson Kiwanis Youth Soccer Club.

Shriver was charged with receiving stolen property.

Police say they recovered a D.R Brush mower but are still missing a Graco field laser paint machine, model S100 and a Craftsman 950 power washer.

Anyone that has more information can contact Captain Joe Lamantia at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.