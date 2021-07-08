Steubenville man charged with shooting in road rage incident; Man in critical but stable condition

(WTRF)- A Steubenville man was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated assault after shooting another Stuebenville man.

Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie told The Herald-Star that the victim, Michael Anthony Striffler, had allegedly followed Corey Francis and his girlfriend ‘into Mingo from the Wintersville area.’

The girlfriend told police that Striffler ‘was driving very closely to them before pulling up alongside them, screaming obscenities.’

The two apparently argued and Francis pulled out a gun and shot Striffler in the mouth area before running into a residence.

Francis was arrested minutes later in his brother’s residence.

Striffler was taken by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after being shot in the face.

Francis is in the Jefferson County jail.

The case is still under investigation.