Steubenville man escapes correctional center; Recaptured within an hour

A Steubenville man was arrested after he escaped from a correctional center in Wintersville, Ohio.

According to the Herald-Star Joseph Mitchell of Steubenville, Ohio, was arrested after he was spotted at Kings Truck Stop in Wintersville, after leaving Eastern Ohio Correctional Center, asking for rides and trying to open tractor-trailer doors to get to Steubenville.

Mitchell was found within an hour of his escape by Steubenville police in the back of a Chevy Tahoe.

During the incident, Mitchell was allegedly using a fake name and was charged with falsification and escaping.

The news outlet reports that the driver of Chevy Tahoe Reginald Dwayne Johnson, Steubenville, was cited for no operator’s license and the passenger Jazmain Bond, Steubenville, was charged with falsification.

Mitchell was sentenced to EOCC originally for weapons under disability.