Steubenville man in viral video with police formally charged

A Steubenville man, whose arrest video went viral, was formally charged.

Quentin Hill, 18 years old, was ordered to stand trial on two counts of having weapons while under disability (F3), two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (F4), one count of receiving stolen property (F4), one count possession of drugs (F5) and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

According to the charges and The Herald-Star, Hill had a K-47 and a Glock in his possession on Jan. 15 when he was a passenger in the backseat of a car stopped for a traffic violation in downtown Steubenville.

It’s reported that Hill was convicted of robbery in juvenile court in 2015, an offense which, had he been an adult, would have been a felony, and thus he’s prohibited from having guns.

The charges also allege that say that Hill should have known that an AK-47 was or is stolen and that the guns were loaded within reach of others in the car and “did recklessly, or by force, resist or interfere with the lawful arrest of himself and during the course of, or as a result of the resistance or interference, caused physical harm” to the officer trying to take him into custody.

Hill was mong controversy after a video made its rounds on social media showing a struggle between him and Steubenville police