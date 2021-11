A Steubenville man was life-flighted Tuesday morning after suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back.

Police say they received a call at 10:59 am of possible shots fired at 636 Oakmount Ave.

Officers found Michael Jett Jr, age 25, at the scene wounded.

Michael Jett Jr. was life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

Steubenville Police are currently investigating