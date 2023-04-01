7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Beautiful weather continues for our day today. Much of what we saw yesterday, just a few more clouds and temperatures warming up even more! Mostly Sunny skies for our Thursday with temperatures reaching the low 80’s. Mix those warmer temperatures, with a breeze and dry conditions and that gives us a Red Flag warning for Eastern Ohio and Special weather statements for the Panhandle. This means burning is not recommend as any burning could easily spread and cause Wildfires.

FRIDAY: We start our Feel Good Friday with nice weather but gloom will return for the weekend. Some sunshine starts our morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon. A few showers and a rumble of thunder or two will be possible during the evening and the overnight hourss. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Gloomy weather returns for our weekend with wet weather back in the valley. Most of our showers will be for the morning hours, with a stray or isolated shower possible during the early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s and will drop to the 50’s during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Drying out as we finish up the weekend. We’ll see a stray shower and some drizzle before sunrise on Sunday. We’ll then see some slight clearing leading to pockets of sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50’s.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine and cool temperatures as we start our new week. Broken clouds giving way to pockets of sunshine is likely for our day on Monday with high temperatures in the low 50’s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns but temperatures stay below average. Mostly sunny skies for our day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50’s and a few spots trying to push into the low 60’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with slightly warming temperatures come the middle of next week. Partly Cloudy skies with some pockets on sunshine for our day on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 60’s.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Adam Feick