BLOOMINGDALE, Ohio (WTRF) According to a Steubenville Police Department police report, Shari Tressler, 48, of Bloomingdale, Ohio was arrested on Monday, March 14, for possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of abuse instruments.

The police report stated that while on patrol a police officer checked the registration of a vehicle he was observing and found that the vehicle was expired.

The officer said that prior to catching up to the vehicle he watched it pull over, park, and then start moving again only to circle the block and park where it had the first time.

The officer iniated the stop and identified that the driver as Shari Tressler.

According to the report the officer said that Tressler acted very nervous and was visibly shaking and seemed to be unsure on her actions before the stop.

Tressler told the officer that she was dropping a friend off to pick up their food, however changed the friends name twice during their conversation.

The officer ran her information and found that Tressler had several prior narcotic related involvments and the vehicle was found to have no up to date insurance.

Tressler was asked to step out of the vehicle so the officer could complete a vehicle inventory where he located a bag containing three used hypodermic needles.

Tressler denied any drug use and became highly aggitated before walking off.

She was then placed in handcuffs and admitted to having contraband tucked in her shirt. Tressler handed over two burnt crack pipes, one plastic snort straw with residue and two containers with what appeared to be a sizable amount og a white powder substance.

Tressler was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.