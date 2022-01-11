Steubenville Police looking to fill positions with civil service exam

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’re looking to get into law enforcement, now is your chance.

The Steubenville Police Department is looking to fill key positions.

They have three vacancies on the department right now and once they fill those they will be back at full capacity. Their department has 41 officers in a number of different fields.

City Manager James Mavromatis said what makes this department a great place to work is that the people.. back their police officers. He also feels it’s a great place to live as well and getting into the SPD creates a lot of opportunities for their future.

Not just a patrol officer but you can go into detectives. You can go into narcotics. We have dog handlers and more recently now we’re going to have drone operators. It won’t be their primary duty. It will be a collateral duty, but it gives some diversity to the job it’s self. James Mavromatis, Steubenville City Manager

The civil service exam is on Saturday, January 29 at the Steubenville City Building at 9:00 a.m. The physical agility test will follow the written exam.

Applicants must be 21-years-old at the time of appointment, but only 20-years-old to sit for the test. The maximum age is 35-years-old. If an applicant is over 35, they must have OPOTA certification and be up-to-date with training requirements.

Applicants also must be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Ohio driver’s license and be insurable at the time of their appointment.

Some additional requirements from the Steubenville Police Department, applicants must have one of the following and provide documentation with application: Honorable discharge from U.S. Military (or)30 Semester or 45 Quarter College Credit Hours (or)OPOTA Certificate (or)Currentlv enrolled in an OPOTA Academy will be considered upon completion

Applicants must also be able to pass an extensive background investigation, physical, psychological and polygraph testing and drug screen. Applicants must pass both written test and OPOTA minimum physical standards tes.

Subject to receiving a Passing Grade on the Written Examination, Applicants thereafter must take and pass the following tests and/or examinations: A Background/Security Review, including Polygraph; ANDB.A Medical Examination, including drug and alcohol screen; ANDCA Psychological Examination.