JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Drivers in Steubenville can expect road closures around Wellesley Avenue to continue until at least the end of the month.

A sewer line collapse along with resulting sinkholes are the reason for the closure.



Right now, crews are currently working on the second phase of that project, which involves replacing several feet of sewer line. The first phase was recently completed but they found more sewer line failures as well as issues with several manholes

“This line is easily over 100 years old, so it’s been around for quite some time. It’s one of those things as to where we are going to need to address that by going ahead and replacing this particular portion. The rest of the brick line seems to be in sound condition at this juncture. We may look in the future at maybe coating that line potentially try to go ahead and seal it up a little better so that it’s doesn’t go ahead and end up in the same condition as these bad spots that we have.” Chuck Murphy Waste Water Supervisor, Steubenville

They are hoping the project can be completed by the 28th of this month, but weather such as heavy rainfall could potentially delay the project.