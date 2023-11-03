STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s been 82 years…but a Steubenville World War II sailor has finally been given the hero’s welcome he deserves.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Stanley Galaszewski was killed at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941.

He was on board the USS California when it was hit by Japanese torpedoes and bombs.

After his remains were identified last year, he was brought to his final resting place this afternoon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Hundreds of Steubenville Catholic Schools students lined the streets with flags as his procession passed by, as high school band members played “God Bless the USA.”